Sports

Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against Braves

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-68, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Rockies +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The Braves are 37-36 on their home turf. Atlanta has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .298.

The Rockies are 23-51 on the road. Colorado has a collective .247 this season, led by Raimel Tapia with an average of .274.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Carlos Estevez earned his third victory and Colton Welker went 1-for-4 for Colorado. A.J. Minter registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 101 RBIs and is batting .229.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Manning expected to start for the Tigers against the Brewers

September 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Rogers expected to start as Nationals host the Marlins

September 16, 2021 12:21 AM

Sports

Mills expected to start for the Cubs against Phillies

September 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Mariners

September 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Ynoa expected to start as Atlanta hosts Colorado

September 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Tuesday Sports in Brief

September 16, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service