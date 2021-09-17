Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (83-63, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (54-92, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 202 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +166, White Sox -195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 32-40 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .352.

The White Sox are 34-36 on the road. Chicago is slugging .420 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .488.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-4. Michael Kopech secured his second victory and Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kohei Arihara took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .475.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 142 hits and is batting .300.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).