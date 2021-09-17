Flexen, Mariners to take on Singer, Royals

Seattle Mariners (78-68, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-80, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +101, Mariners -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Royals Friday.

The Royals are 35-37 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .553 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 36-35 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .356.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Marco Gonzales earned his sixth victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Tyler Zuber took his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is slugging .553.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 147 hits and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).