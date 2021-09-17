Sports

Ravens put CB Chris Westry on IR after knee injury

The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md.

The Baltimore Ravens put cornerback Chris Westry on injured reserve following a knee injury.

The Ravens announced the move Friday. It's another blow to the team's secondary. Baltimore already lost cornerback Marcus Peters for the season because of a knee injury.

The Ravens also ruled out defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) for Sunday night's game against Kansas City. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable. He did not practice Friday.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable this weekend after missing the team's season-opening loss at Las Vegas.

September 17, 2021 5:24 PM
