Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 61, Wellington 6
Andover 28, Salina Central 19
Andover Central 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 13
Arkansas City 27, Goddard 21
Ashland 42, Cheylin 32
Atchison 38, KC Wyandotte 16
Atchison County 58, McLouth 0
Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8
Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
BV North 40, BV Southwest 28
BV Northwest 49, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 6
BV West 38, St. James Academy 6
Basehor-Linwood 26, DeSoto 21
Bennington 52, Moundridge 34
Bishop Miege 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Blue Valley 67, Lee's Summit, Mo. 36
Bucklin 50, Hodgeman County 48
Buhler 18, Winfield 7
Burlingame 57, Hartford 6
Cair Paravel 60, Maranatha Academy 6
Caldwell 36, Norwich 34
Caney Valley 36, Erie 0
Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0
Central Heights 31, Northern Heights 0
Central Plains 26, Otis-Bison 12
Centralia 36, Jackson Heights 12
Chanute 37, Jefferson West 8
Chaparral 30, Sterling 0
Chapman 56, Abilene 21
Chase County 52, Valley Falls 6
Cheney 34, Garden Plain 7
Cimarron 26, Scott City 20
Circle 42, Augusta 35
Concordia 33, Beloit 14
Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0
Council Grove 44, West Franklin 20
Cunningham 67, Fowler 18
Derby 44, Wichita Bishop Carroll 36
Dighton 45, St. Francis 0
Dodge City 35, Wichita South 16
El Dorado 51, Labette County 7
Ell-Saline 20, Oakley 14, OT
Eudora 48, Bonner Springs 28
Eureka 44, Bluestem 0
Frankfort 28, Onaga 22
Fredonia 28, Cherryvale 22, 4OT
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Garden City 49, Wichita West 0
Girard 47, Columbus 26
Greeley County 55, Golden Plains 32
Hanover 68, BV Randolph 0
Hays 58, Liberal 14
Hays-TMP-Marian 21, Plainville 0
Hiawatha 55, Riverside 0
Hoisington 46, Halstead 20
Holton 28, Perry-Lecompton 7
Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20
Humboldt 56, Neodesha 0
Hutchinson Trinity 40, Belle Plaine 0
Independence 28, Fort Scott 0
Inman 86, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Jayhawk Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18
Johnson-Brock, Neb. 38, Doniphan West 20
Junction City 23, Topeka Seaman 16, OT
KC Sumner 32, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0
KC Turner 52, KC Harmon 0
KC Washington 22, KC Schlagle 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 34, Wichita Northwest 17
Kingman 61, Marion 0
Kinsley 64, South Haven 14
La Crosse 44, Ness City 32
Lakin 22, Goodland 14
Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14
Larned 36, Haven 6
Lawrence 35, SM West 7
Leavenworth 25, KC Piper 23
Lebo 42, Waverly 34
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 64, KC Sumner 0
Linn 78, Wetmore 30
Little River 66, Goessel 20
Lyons 28, Nickerson 26
Maize 54, Newton 10
Maize South 28, Hutchinson 14
Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0
Marmaton Valley 66, Chetopa 14
McPherson 34, Great Bend 19
Meade 46, Satanta 0
Medicine Lodge 54, Macksville 14
Mill Valley 41, SM East 10
Minneapolis 20, Republic County 6
Minneola 12, South Gray 6
Moscow 67, Burrton 20
Mulvane 32, Clearwater 13
Natoma 67, Weskan 19
Nemaha Central 19, Sabetha 7
Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18
Norton 40, Russell 0
Olathe North 21, Lawrence Free State 7
Olathe South 34, Gardner-Edgerton 30
Olathe West 56, SM South 13
Olpe 70, Lyndon 12
Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8
Osborne 58, Lakeside 8
Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0
Pawnee Heights 72, Rolla 24
Pike Valley 52, Southern Cloud 6
Pleasant Ridge 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28
Prairie View 38, Parsons 14
Pratt 36, Hesston 7
Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Rawlins County 48, Wallace County 14
Remington 60, Wichita Independent 21
Riley County 22, Silver Lake 14
Rossville 44, St. Mary's 20
SM North 14, Olathe Northwest 7
SM Northwest 51, Olathe East 16
Salina South 36, Wichita Campus 14
Sedan 58, Burden Central 8
Sedgwick 65, Southeast 6
Smith Center 66, Ellinwood 0
Smoky Valley 14, Hillsboro 8
Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0
South Barber 56, Hutchinson Central Christian 6
South Central 50, Kiowa County 0
Southeast Saline 72, Ellsworth 6
Spearville 48, Ingalls 0
Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 7
Sylvan-Lucas 62, Chase 0
Tescott 28, Wilson 20, 2OT
Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6
Tonganoxie 17, Paola 13
Topeka Hayden 39, Topeka West 6
Trego 42, Victoria 40
Troy 10, Wabaunsee 6
Udall 60, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 28
Ulysses 28, Colby 22
Uniontown 30, Pleasanton 6
Valley Center 51, Coffeyville 0
Valley Heights 62, Horton 7
Wamego 47, Clay Center 41, OT
Washburn Rural 19, Pittsburg 17
Wellsville 42, Iola 14
West Elk 34, Flinthills 14
Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 7
Wichita County 62, Hill City 28
Wichita East 58, Southeast 0
Wichita East 58, Wichita Southeast 0
Wichita Heights 69, Wichita North 12
Wichita Trinity 19, Douglass 18
Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.
Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.
Logan/Palco vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments