Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 28, Durant 6

Afton 28, Hulbert 6

Allen 34, Canadian 8

Antlers 61, Savanna 14

Apache 30, Rush Springs 0

Ardmore 28, Ponca City 18

Arkoma 40, Quinton 34

Balko 54, Boise City 8

Beggs 42, Chandler 14

Bethel 50, Little Axe 14

Bixby 42, Stillwater 14

Blanchard 20, Newcastle 13

Booker T. Washington 64, Tulsa Edison 13

Bridge Creek 34, Lexington 6

Bristow 49, Mannford 7

Caddo 45, Thackerville 0

Caney Valley 28, Liberty 12

Carl Albert 36, Shawnee 14

Cashion 47, Thomas Fay Custer 0

Catoosa 19, Claremore 18

Central High 36, Ryan 20

Central Sallisaw 35, Heavener 21

Chelsea 47, Ketchum 6

Chickasha 43, Anadarko 40

Coalgate 40, Valliant 6

Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0

Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7

Comanche 27, Lone Grove 23

Covington-Douglas 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Crescent 37, Newkirk 7

Crossings Christian School 44, Casady 6

Cushing 55, Berryhill 14

Cyril 24, Temple 8

Davenport 48, Alex 0

Davis 35, Wynnewood 6

Del City 27, McGuinness 21, OT

Destiny Christian 42, Wetumka 26

Douglass 59, OKC Northwest 0

Drumright 54, South Coffeyville 6

Dustin 44, Olive 42

Eisenhower 59, Lawton 23

Empire 54, Grandfield 0

Eufaula 49, Checotah 6

Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26

Fox 70, Bray-Doyle 28

Gore 56, Panama 6

Grove 57, Pryor 34

Harrah 33, McLoud 0

Hennessey 47, Crooked Oak 0

Heritage Hall 44, John Marshall 0

Hilldale 64, Oologah 21

Hinton 23, Merritt 7

Holland Hall 37, Metro Christian 7

Hominy 33, Pawhuska 31

Keys (Park Hill) 47, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Kiefer 28, Commerce 20

Laverne 14, Southwest Covenant 0

MacArthur 28, Enid 21

Marlow 42, Atoka 10

Midway 60, Gans 14

Mooreland 30, Woodland 28

Morrison 34, Haskell 0

Mounds 21, Kellyville 7

Mount St. Mary 49, Christian Heritage Academy 21

Noble 49, Piedmont 35

Norman 62, Mustang 58

Norman North 47, Yukon 10

Okeene 36, Sharon-Mutual 22

Oklahoma Christian Academy 33, Stratford 14

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Waukomis 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0

Prairie Grove, Ark. 42, Stilwell 6

Putnam North 56, Putnam West 6

Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22

Rejoice Christian School 42, Luther 20

Ringling 48, Marietta 0

Roland 43, Wilburton 12

Salina 35, Fairland 8

Sand Springs 40, Shiloh Christian, Ark. 33

Seminole 35, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 41, Locust Grove 20

Shattuck 50, Cherokee 0

Skiatook 52, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Spiro 41, Muldrow 35

Summit Christian 48, Barnsdall 0

Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13

Tecumseh 27, Elgin 14

Tonkawa 32, Blackwell 6

Turpin 42, Buffalo 16

Velma-Alma 50, Tipton 32

Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21

Vinita 32, Dewey 0

Wagoner 42, Sperry 14

Walters 22, Dibble 20

Warner 51, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Watonga 46, Minco 41

Weatherford 25, Woodward 15

Webbers Falls 32, Oaks 8

Wellston 46, Foyil 14

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 45, Watts 0

Westville 32, Kansas 12

Yale 22, Depew 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

