Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 28, Durant 6
Afton 28, Hulbert 6
Allen 34, Canadian 8
Antlers 61, Savanna 14
Apache 30, Rush Springs 0
Ardmore 28, Ponca City 18
Arkoma 40, Quinton 34
Balko 54, Boise City 8
Beggs 42, Chandler 14
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Bethel 50, Little Axe 14
Bixby 42, Stillwater 14
Blanchard 20, Newcastle 13
Booker T. Washington 64, Tulsa Edison 13
Bridge Creek 34, Lexington 6
Bristow 49, Mannford 7
Caddo 45, Thackerville 0
Caney Valley 28, Liberty 12
Carl Albert 36, Shawnee 14
Cashion 47, Thomas Fay Custer 0
Catoosa 19, Claremore 18
Central High 36, Ryan 20
Central Sallisaw 35, Heavener 21
Chelsea 47, Ketchum 6
Chickasha 43, Anadarko 40
Coalgate 40, Valliant 6
Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0
Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7
Comanche 27, Lone Grove 23
Covington-Douglas 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Crescent 37, Newkirk 7
Crossings Christian School 44, Casady 6
Cushing 55, Berryhill 14
Cyril 24, Temple 8
Davenport 48, Alex 0
Davis 35, Wynnewood 6
Del City 27, McGuinness 21, OT
Destiny Christian 42, Wetumka 26
Douglass 59, OKC Northwest 0
Drumright 54, South Coffeyville 6
Dustin 44, Olive 42
Eisenhower 59, Lawton 23
Empire 54, Grandfield 0
Eufaula 49, Checotah 6
Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26
Fox 70, Bray-Doyle 28
Gore 56, Panama 6
Grove 57, Pryor 34
Harrah 33, McLoud 0
Hennessey 47, Crooked Oak 0
Heritage Hall 44, John Marshall 0
Hilldale 64, Oologah 21
Hinton 23, Merritt 7
Holland Hall 37, Metro Christian 7
Hominy 33, Pawhuska 31
Keys (Park Hill) 47, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Kiefer 28, Commerce 20
Laverne 14, Southwest Covenant 0
MacArthur 28, Enid 21
Marlow 42, Atoka 10
Midway 60, Gans 14
Mooreland 30, Woodland 28
Morrison 34, Haskell 0
Mounds 21, Kellyville 7
Mount St. Mary 49, Christian Heritage Academy 21
Noble 49, Piedmont 35
Norman 62, Mustang 58
Norman North 47, Yukon 10
Okeene 36, Sharon-Mutual 22
Oklahoma Christian Academy 33, Stratford 14
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Waukomis 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0
Prairie Grove, Ark. 42, Stilwell 6
Putnam North 56, Putnam West 6
Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22
Rejoice Christian School 42, Luther 20
Ringling 48, Marietta 0
Roland 43, Wilburton 12
Salina 35, Fairland 8
Sand Springs 40, Shiloh Christian, Ark. 33
Seminole 35, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 41, Locust Grove 20
Shattuck 50, Cherokee 0
Skiatook 52, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Spiro 41, Muldrow 35
Summit Christian 48, Barnsdall 0
Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13
Tecumseh 27, Elgin 14
Tonkawa 32, Blackwell 6
Turpin 42, Buffalo 16
Velma-Alma 50, Tipton 32
Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21
Vinita 32, Dewey 0
Wagoner 42, Sperry 14
Walters 22, Dibble 20
Warner 51, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Watonga 46, Minco 41
Weatherford 25, Woodward 15
Webbers Falls 32, Oaks 8
Wellston 46, Foyil 14
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 45, Watts 0
Westville 32, Kansas 12
Yale 22, Depew 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments