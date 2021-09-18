Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa def. Pigeon Forge, forfeit

Anderson County 31, South Doyle 28

Austin-East 42, Northview Academy 8

Baylor 42, Pope John Paul II 21

Bradley Central 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

CBHS 42, Briarcrest 35, 2OT

Cannon County 39, Lookout Valley 0

Cascade 21, Richland 14

Chattanooga Christian 47, Notre Dame 3

Cleveland 27, Farragut 24

Cornersville 21, Collinwood 0

Covington 30, Ripley 20

David Crockett 40, Tennessee 14

DeKalb County 35, Cumberland County 10

Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14

Dresden 41, Gleason 0

Dyer County 55, Southwind 0

Dyersburg 48, Bolivar Central 0

Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0

Ensworth 40, MUS 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6

Green Hill 21, Hillsboro 20

Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14

Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7

Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0

Hardin County 47, Chester County 13

Harriman 45, Sunbright 0

Haywood County 40, Milan 7

Hendersonville 41, Gallatin 7

Hixson 34, East Ridge 14

Huntingdon 54, Houston County 0

Independence 38, Franklin 7

Jackson South Side 41, Liberty Magnet 0

Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12

Karns 41, Campbell County 34

Kingston 17, Sweetwater 9

Knoxville Carter 34, Coalfield 30

Knoxville Central 51, Heritage 0

Knoxville Halls 63, Cocke County 6

Knoxville Webb 24, CAK 23

Knoxville West 20, Sevier County 19

Lake County 42, Humboldt 0

Lausanne Collegiate 53, Hernando, Miss. 28

Lexington 41, McNairy Central 0

Lipscomb Academy 45, Franklin Road Academy 7

Loudon 47, Signal Mountain 17

MBA 10, Father Ryan 7

Macon County 37, Livingston Academy 0

Maryville 42, Bearden 6

McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 7

McGavock 12, Dickson County 7

McKenzie 63, Perry County 0

McMinn Central 20, Brainerd 18

McMinn County 37, Howard 0

Meigs County 41, Tellico Plains 0

Memphis East 50, Hamilton 26

Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Trinity Christian Academy 11

Midway 40, Wartburg Central 14

Monterey 43, Rockwood 14

Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28

Mt. Juliet 44, White County 32

Munford 48, Memphis Overton 6

Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23

North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14

Oak Ridge 36, Lenoir City 0

Oakhaven 36, Manassas 0

Oakland 49, Siegel 7

Obion County 20, Crockett County 19

Oneida 21, York Institute 10

Oneida 26, Marcellus, N.Y. 20

Peabody 42, Greenfield 12

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 48, Lawrence County 0

Portland 21, Clarksville NE 20

Powell 30, Clinton 0

Ravenwood 21, Brentwood 16

Rhea County 35, Ooltewah 7

Ridgeway 38, Craigmont 0

Riverdale 33, Rockvale 0

Rossview 25, West Creek 6

Sale Creek 34, Copper Basin 20

Science Hill 55, William Blount 27

Sequatchie County 41, Grundy County 0

Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7

Silverdale Baptist Academy 33, Boyd Buchanan 29

Smyrna 42, Antioch 6

Soddy Daisy 46, Sequoyah 12

South Fulton 26, Fulton Co., Ky. 24

South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6

South Pittsburg 49, Whitwell 3

St. George's 23, Freedom Prep 6

Tullahoma 49, Creek Wood 12

Tyner Academy 50, Polk County 21

Unaka 62, Jellico 20

Union City 14, Gibson County 12

University-Jackson 55, FACS 6

Upperman 27, Stone Memorial 9

Walker Valley 19, Smith County 13, 3OT

Warren County 21, Cookeville 14

Watertown 38, Whites Creek 8

West Carroll 43, Halls 12

West Greene 22, Johnson County 14

Westview 41, Camden Central 0

White House 36, Waverly Central 34

Zion Christian Academy 35, Eagleville 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

