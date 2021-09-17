Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 48, Dale County 14
Alexandria 51, Corner 15
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
American Christian Academy 34, Bibb County 12
Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28
Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7
Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21
Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7
Autauga Academy 43, Clarke Prep 7
B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28
B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6
Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 28, Sardis 0
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24, OT
Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0
Center Point 40, Moody 11
Central - Clay County 35, Beauregard 0
Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17
Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27
Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7
Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0
Clarke County 15, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7
Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13
Colbert County 25, Hatton 24
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Conecuh Springs 45, Marshall Christian 0
Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32
Crenshaw Christian Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 21
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0
Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24
Etowah 28, Ashville 0
Eufaula def. Park Crossing, forfeit
Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19
Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Fairview 49, West Point 21
Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Florala 14, Red Level 0
Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14
Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6
Gadsden 29, Spain Park 26
Gardendale def. Jasper, forfeit
Geneva 40, Ashford 6
Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6
Geraldine 26, Plainview 20
Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28
Gordo 38, Haleyville 0
Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Guntersville 58, Douglas 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Handley 26, Cleburne County 7
Helena 37, Pelham 34
Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0
Holt 39, Sumter Central High School 0
Holtville 31, Talladega 22
Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14
Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21
Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8
Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25
Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18
Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6
Hubbertville 44, Meek 14
Hueytown 38, Hillcrest 30
Ider 41, Section 40
J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0
Jackson 40, Selma 8
Jackson Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0
Lee-Scott Academy 31, Macon-East 14
Leeds 41, Hayden 0
Leroy 13, Thomasville 9
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0
Luverne 41, Highland Home 0
Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0
Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 40, McIntosh 12
Marion County 20, Berry 14, OT
McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0
Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6
Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8
Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian Academy 13
Morgan Academy 36, Southern Academy 12
Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Northridge 35, Brookwood 18
Northside 40, Hamilton 18
Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13
Oneonta 24, Dora 9
Opp 55, Daleville 0
Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12
Oxford 35, Pell City 10
Parker 41, Wenonah 12
Patrician Academy 34, Tuscaloosa Academy 12
Pickens County 28, Lynn 7
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood Academy 0
Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14
Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12
Prattville 24, Dothan 7
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
Randolph School 35, Madison County 21
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0
Robert E. Lee 28, Russell County 14
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7
Samson 36, McKenzie 28
Saraland 31, Blount 0
Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28
South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0
Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28
Southern Prep 35, Stewart County, Ga. 6
Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Springville 24, Scottsboro 21
St. James 43, Straughn 6
St. Paul's 10, Faith Academy 7
Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13
Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 39, Jay, Fla. 7
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7
T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0
Tallassee 48, Elmore County 10
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9
Thorsby def. Calhoun, forfeit
Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0
Trion, Ga. 49, Cedar Bluff 0
Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42
Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0
Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Wadley 43, Winterboro 22
Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
West End 53, Gaston 8
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13
Westminster Christian Academy 24, DAR 22
Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18
Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7
Winston County 14, Addison 8
Woodland 43, Donoho 14
___
