Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma 28, Rogers Heritage 27

Baptist Prep 31, McCrory 24

Benton 40, LR Catholic 7

Booneville 35, Mena 6

Camden Fairview 60, Watson Chapel 24

Cedarville 42, Mansfield 14

Cent Ark Christian 35, Mayflower 34

Charleston 31, Ozark 28

Clarendon 48, E. Poinsett Co. 0

Clarksville 32, Pottsville 10

Dardanelle 42, Clinton 26

De Queen 14, Fouke 7

DeSoto 36, Marvell Academy 12

Des Arc 12, Earle 6

El Dorado 50, Magnolia 30

FS Northside 63, Har-Ber 56

Forrest City 32, Helena-West Helena 14

Greenland 22, Berryville 21

Gurdon 50, Mineral Springs 8

HS Lakeside 49, Malvern 14

Hackett 44, Mountainburg 0

Harding Academy 59, Camden Harmony Grove 18

Haynesville, La. 40, Junction City 28

Heber Springs 44, Dover 0

Hector 33, Danville 21

Horatio 17, Foreman 0

Hoxie 33, Gosnell 6

Jessieville 48, Dierks 33

LR Christian 59, Center Hill, Miss. 0

LR Parkview 47, Pine Bluff 0

Lake Hamilton 41, Hot Springs 0

Lamar 42, Carlisle 22

Lavaca 40, Westside-Johnson Co. 12

Longview, Texas 24, Bryant 21

Lonoke 29, Newport 20

Magnet Cove 35, Parkers Chapel 8

Marked Tree 44, Piggott 24

Marshall 40, Brinkley 34

McGehee 15, Crossett 13

Melbourne 40, England 0

Monticello 26, Fordyce 7

Mount Ida 48, Bearden 6

Mountain Home 35, Batesville 7

Mountain View 48, Quitman 27

Nettleton 35, Pocahontas 28

North Little Rock 41, West Memphis 0

Perryville 59, Conway Christian 0

Prairie Grove 42, Stilwell, Okla. 6

Prescott 49, Hope 13

Rector 38, Midland 0

Rison 42, Hamburg 3

Rivercrest 31, Brookland 26

Riverview 21, Blytheville 6

Salem 30, Corning 7

Sand Springs, Okla. 40, Shiloh Christian 33

Sheridan 42, Jacksonville 7

Siloam Springs 53, Pea Ridge 14

Star City 55, Hampton 7

Strong 14, LR Episcopal 6

Trumann 42, Paragould 8

Waldron 31, Atkins 16

Warren 42, Franklin Parish, La. 10

White Hall 42, Drew Central 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barton vs. Cross County, ccd.

Glen Rose vs. Harmony Grove, ccd.

Murfreesboro vs. Poyen, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 9:58 PM
