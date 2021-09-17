Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35

Anacortes 49, Shorecrest 34

Archbishop Murphy 20, Sehome 10

Asotin 31, Reardan 0

Auburn Riverside 42, Auburn 38

Ballard 29, Franklin 0

Bellevue 56, Lincoln 35

Bellingham 28, South Whidbey 6

Bremerton 50, Kingston 0

Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14

Cashmere 48, Granite Falls 12

Central Kitsap 35, Capital 21

Central Valley 41, Ferris 0

Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12

Chiawana 41, Hermiston, Ore. 12

Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0

Columbia (Burbank) 54, White Swan 14

Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22

Dayton/Waitsburg 34, Highland 0

Eastlake 56, Kentridge 7

Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14

Federal Way 12, Thomas Jefferson 7

Ferndale 78, Arlington 17

Fife 38, Clover Park 0

Friday Harbor 63, La Conner 0

Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3

Graham-Kapowsin 45, Bethel 0

Highline 62, Renton 8

Issaquah 41, Kent Meridian 20

Jackson 14, Inglemoor 13

Jesuit, Ore. 20, Camas 10

Juanita 32, Lake Washington 21

Kalama 32, La Center 26

Kamiak 47, Everett 20

Kamiakin 43, Richland 15

Kennewick 34, West Valley (Yakima) 20

King's 63, Klahowya 0

Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0

Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3

Lakes 26, Mount Tahoma 12

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 34, Chelan 28

Lakeside (Seattle) 27, Nathan Hale 16

Lewiston, Idaho 63, Eisenhower 21

Liberty 48, Newport-Bellevue 13

Lincoln 42, Ingraham 6

Lindbergh 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 14

Lummi 28, Quilcene 22

Lynden 15, Squalicum 12

Lynden Christian 40, Cedarcrest 14

Mariner 38, Shorewood 3

Mark Morris 35, Columbia River 15

Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Marysville-Getchell 13

Mercer Island 41, Hazen 12

Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7

Mossyrock 76, Charles Wright Academy 36

Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT

Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14

Napavine 40, North Beach 0

Naselle 64, Winlock 22

Okanogan 27, Omak 18

Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24

Onalaska 62, Wahkiakum 10

Othello 20, East Valley (Yakima) 12

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Raymond 7

Peninsula 35, Gig Harbor 28, OT

Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12

R.A. Long 28, Hudson's Bay 12

Redmond 23, Roosevelt 7

Ridgefield 35, Hockinson 0

Ridgeline 41, Mt. Spokane 0

River Ridge 39, North Thurston 0

River View 33, Cle Elum/Roslyn 8

Riverside 35, Newport 0

Rochester 24, Black Hills 22

Sammamish 40, Foster 25

Seattle Prep 28, Mount Baker 22

Sedro-Woolley 44, Lakewood 0

Sequim 17, Port Angeles 12

Shelton 33, Centralia 6

Skyline 44, Blanchet 7

Snohomish 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Soap Lake 56, Pateros 6

Southridge 36, Pasco 7

Spanaway Lake 47, Silas 0

Springdale 22, Northport 16

Stanwood 43, Oak Harbor 20

Sumner 26, Puyallup 21

Sunnyside Christian 78, Touchet 26

Tahoma 57, Kentlake 48

Tenino 78, Seton Catholic 26

Tonasket 29, Manson 0

Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7

Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14

Union 68, Heritage 7

Vashon Island 16, Sultan 10

W. F. West 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28

Walla Walla 55, Hanford 0

Warden 28, Kittitas 12

Washougal 41, Woodland 0

Yelm 38, Timberline 20

Zillah 69, College Place 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Ground vs. Prairie, ppd.

Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

Castle Rock vs. Elma, ccd.

Chimacum vs. Coupeville, ccd.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd.

Naches Valley vs. Quincy, ccd.

Neah Bay vs. Evergreen Lutheran, ccd.

North Kitsap vs. North Mason, ccd.

West Seattle vs. Chief Sealth, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 11:28 PM
