Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35
Anacortes 49, Shorecrest 34
Archbishop Murphy 20, Sehome 10
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
Auburn Riverside 42, Auburn 38
Ballard 29, Franklin 0
Bellevue 56, Lincoln 35
Bellingham 28, South Whidbey 6
Bremerton 50, Kingston 0
Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14
Cashmere 48, Granite Falls 12
Central Kitsap 35, Capital 21
Central Valley 41, Ferris 0
Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12
Chiawana 41, Hermiston, Ore. 12
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
Columbia (Burbank) 54, White Swan 14
Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22
Dayton/Waitsburg 34, Highland 0
Eastlake 56, Kentridge 7
Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14
Federal Way 12, Thomas Jefferson 7
Ferndale 78, Arlington 17
Fife 38, Clover Park 0
Friday Harbor 63, La Conner 0
Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3
Graham-Kapowsin 45, Bethel 0
Highline 62, Renton 8
Issaquah 41, Kent Meridian 20
Jackson 14, Inglemoor 13
Jesuit, Ore. 20, Camas 10
Juanita 32, Lake Washington 21
Kalama 32, La Center 26
Kamiak 47, Everett 20
Kamiakin 43, Richland 15
Kennewick 34, West Valley (Yakima) 20
King's 63, Klahowya 0
Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0
Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3
Lakes 26, Mount Tahoma 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 34, Chelan 28
Lakeside (Seattle) 27, Nathan Hale 16
Lewiston, Idaho 63, Eisenhower 21
Liberty 48, Newport-Bellevue 13
Lincoln 42, Ingraham 6
Lindbergh 49, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Lummi 28, Quilcene 22
Lynden 15, Squalicum 12
Lynden Christian 40, Cedarcrest 14
Mariner 38, Shorewood 3
Mark Morris 35, Columbia River 15
Marysville-Pilchuck 63, Marysville-Getchell 13
Mercer Island 41, Hazen 12
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7
Mossyrock 76, Charles Wright Academy 36
Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT
Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14
Napavine 40, North Beach 0
Naselle 64, Winlock 22
Okanogan 27, Omak 18
Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24
Onalaska 62, Wahkiakum 10
Othello 20, East Valley (Yakima) 12
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 42, Raymond 7
Peninsula 35, Gig Harbor 28, OT
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
R.A. Long 28, Hudson's Bay 12
Redmond 23, Roosevelt 7
Ridgefield 35, Hockinson 0
Ridgeline 41, Mt. Spokane 0
River Ridge 39, North Thurston 0
River View 33, Cle Elum/Roslyn 8
Riverside 35, Newport 0
Rochester 24, Black Hills 22
Sammamish 40, Foster 25
Seattle Prep 28, Mount Baker 22
Sedro-Woolley 44, Lakewood 0
Sequim 17, Port Angeles 12
Shelton 33, Centralia 6
Skyline 44, Blanchet 7
Snohomish 21, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Soap Lake 56, Pateros 6
Southridge 36, Pasco 7
Spanaway Lake 47, Silas 0
Springdale 22, Northport 16
Stanwood 43, Oak Harbor 20
Sumner 26, Puyallup 21
Sunnyside Christian 78, Touchet 26
Tahoma 57, Kentlake 48
Tenino 78, Seton Catholic 26
Tonasket 29, Manson 0
Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7
Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14
Union 68, Heritage 7
Vashon Island 16, Sultan 10
W. F. West 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Walla Walla 55, Hanford 0
Warden 28, Kittitas 12
Washougal 41, Woodland 0
Yelm 38, Timberline 20
Zillah 69, College Place 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Ground vs. Prairie, ppd.
Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
Castle Rock vs. Elma, ccd.
Chimacum vs. Coupeville, ccd.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd.
Naches Valley vs. Quincy, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Evergreen Lutheran, ccd.
North Kitsap vs. North Mason, ccd.
West Seattle vs. Chief Sealth, ccd.
