Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 32, Jewell 24
Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0
Cascade 31, Mazama 28
Chiawana, Wash. 41, Hermiston 12
Crane 60, Union 0
Crater 15, Churchill 13
Echo 68, Huntington 6
Eddyville 47, Siletz Valley Early College 6
Elmira 36, Phoenix 30
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Estacada 30, Seaside 14
Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49
Henley 38, Crook County 14
Heppner 14, Stanfield 0
Hillsboro def. St. Helens, forfeit
Joseph 20, Monument/Dayville 6
La Grande 37, Vale 12
Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13
Marist 42, Gladstone 14
McNary 41, Grants Pass 0
Mountain View 31, Sprague 28
North Medford 28, Sherwood 21
Nyssa 38, Ontario 6
Philomath 32, Woodburn 12
Pine Eagle def. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, forfeit
Regis 26, Salem Academy 0
Sandy 14, Barlow 7
Silverton 14, South Albany 2
Siuslaw 50, Sisters 0
South Umpqua 60, Corbett 29
Summit 20, Bend 0
Sutherlin 46, Valley Catholic 18
Thurston 58, Springfield 0
Tigard 30, Mountainside 13
Tillamook 21, Stayton 7
Tualatin 43, Aloha 0
Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12
West Linn 28, Sunset 14
West Salem 36, South Salem 28
Westview 55, Century 7
Yamhill-Carlton 20, Newport 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marshfield vs. North Bend, ccd.
North Eugene vs. Klamath, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments