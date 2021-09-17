Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 32, Jewell 24

Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0

Cascade 31, Mazama 28

Chiawana, Wash. 41, Hermiston 12

Crane 60, Union 0

Crater 15, Churchill 13

Echo 68, Huntington 6

Eddyville 47, Siletz Valley Early College 6

Elmira 36, Phoenix 30

Estacada 30, Seaside 14

Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49

Henley 38, Crook County 14

Heppner 14, Stanfield 0

Hillsboro def. St. Helens, forfeit

Joseph 20, Monument/Dayville 6

La Grande 37, Vale 12

Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13

Marist 42, Gladstone 14

McNary 41, Grants Pass 0

Mountain View 31, Sprague 28

North Medford 28, Sherwood 21

Nyssa 38, Ontario 6

Philomath 32, Woodburn 12

Pine Eagle def. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, forfeit

Regis 26, Salem Academy 0

Sandy 14, Barlow 7

Silverton 14, South Albany 2

Siuslaw 50, Sisters 0

South Umpqua 60, Corbett 29

Summit 20, Bend 0

Sutherlin 46, Valley Catholic 18

Thurston 58, Springfield 0

Tigard 30, Mountainside 13

Tillamook 21, Stayton 7

Tualatin 43, Aloha 0

Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12

West Linn 28, Sunset 14

West Salem 36, South Salem 28

Westview 55, Century 7

Yamhill-Carlton 20, Newport 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marshfield vs. North Bend, ccd.

North Eugene vs. Klamath, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 10:02 PM
