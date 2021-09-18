Burnes expected to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (66-82, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (90-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.19 ERA, .91 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -288, Cubs +235; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will meet on Saturday.

The Brewers are 41-31 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .399 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .497.

The Cubs are 27-46 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .225.

The Brewers won the last meeting 8-5. Aaron Ashby notched his third victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Milwaukee. Rowan Wick registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar ranks second on the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 22 home runs and is slugging .421.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .235 batting average, 6.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).