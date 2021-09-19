Calzada throws 3 TDs as No. 7 A&M routs New Mexico 34-0

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) pass down field against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to power No. 7 Texas A&M in a 34-0 rout of New Mexico on Saturday.

The victory extends A&M’s winning streak to 11 games and gives the Aggies a 3-0 start for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.

Calzada was thrust into the job last weekend against Colorado when Haynes King was injured on A&M’s second possession. King had surgery this week to repair a broken right leg, leaving Calzada to run the offense.

Calzada looked more comfortable, and the Aggies moved the ball much better Saturday than they did last week while scoring just 10 points in a win over the Buffaloes. They eclipsed their total points from that game in the first six minutes of this one and built a 24-point lead by halftime.

Terry Wilson, a transfer from Kentucky who had 559 yards passing in the first two games, threw for just 33 yards Saturday for New Mexico (2-1) while being hurried and harassed all day. He had an interception, was sacked four times and had three passes broken up by A&M’s stingy defense.

Devon Achane got things going when he grabbed a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the Aggies up early.

The Aggies forced New Mexico to punt before Calzada found Demond Demas wide open for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the next drive to make it 14-0. It was the first career catch for Demas, a five-star recruit in his second season with the Aggies.

Texas A&M extended the lead to 21-0 when Isaiah Spiller shed three defenders on a 5-yard scoring run with about six minutes left in the second quarter.

Spiller had 117 yards rushing to bounce back after running for just 20 yards last week.

The Aggies added a field goal late in the second quarter and tacked on another one on their first drive of the second half to make it 27-0.

Calzada was intercepted by Tavian Combs on the next possession, but the Lobos couldn’t take advantage of the turnover and had to punt.

Moose Muhammad collected his first career touchdown when he reeled in a 7-yard pass with one hand late in the third quarter to push the lead to 34-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies were dominant against the Lobos, who play in the Mountain West Conference, but they’ll need to eliminate mistakes and penalties next week if they hope to continue their winning streak in their SEC opener against No. 20 Arkansas.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After dropping two spots last week after their close call against Colorado, Saturday’s decisive victory should allow the Aggies to retain their current position in the rankings.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Visits UTEP next Saturday night.

Texas A&M: Faces No. 20 Arkansas next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.