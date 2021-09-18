Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Audubon 35, Haddon Heights 25

Bergen Catholic 28, Delbarton 19

Bergenfield 33, Paramus 23

Bristol, Pa. 21, Pennington 15

Cherry Hill East 28, Princeton 21

Colts Neck 33, Matawan 0

Edison 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 20

Fair Lawn 14, Bergen Tech 7

Glen Rock 42, Lodi 6

Hoboken 52, Newark Collegiate 40

Immaculata 41, Shabazz 13

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 14, Glen Ridge 6

Keyport 45, Point Pleasant Beach 26

Long Branch 29, Freehold 14

Lyndhurst 50, Manchester Regional 14

Monmouth 34, Keansburg 7

Montclair 35, Newark East Side 6

Morris Knolls 38, Morristown 7

Newton 35, Sussex Tech 7

Nutley 34, Orange 6

Overbrook 36, Pennsville Memorial 6

Parsippany Hills 42, Morris Hills 38

Pascack Hills 34, Dwight-Morrow 0

Paul VI 46, Holy Cross 21

Peddie 45, Academy of the New Church, Pa. 22

Pompton Lakes 27, New Milford 7

Ramsey 28, Passaic Valley 14

River Dell 31, Westwood 20

St. Peter's Prep 22, Seton Hall Prep 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Spotswood 0

Wallington 55, St. Mary's-Rutherford 19

Wallkill Valley 37, Kinnelon 7

Willingboro 26, New Providence 7

Woodrow Wilson 44, Haddonfield 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

