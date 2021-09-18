Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benton 35, Central Academy(Kansas City) 8
Grandview (Hillsboro) 62, Russellville 0
Hazelwood Central 26, Seckman 13
Lincoln College Prep 28, Cardinal Ritter 20
Lutheran North 52, Westminster Christian 7
MICDS 42, Priory 7
McCluer 80, University City 38
Rockwood Summit 37, Hazelwood East 8
Soldan International 46, Roosevelt 6
University Academy 20, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 10
Vashon 49, Carnahan 12
Windsor (Imperial) 18, KC Northeast 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments