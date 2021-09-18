Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benton 35, Central Academy(Kansas City) 8

Grandview (Hillsboro) 62, Russellville 0

Hazelwood Central 26, Seckman 13

Lincoln College Prep 28, Cardinal Ritter 20

Lutheran North 52, Westminster Christian 7

MICDS 42, Priory 7

McCluer 80, University City 38

Rockwood Summit 37, Hazelwood East 8

Soldan International 46, Roosevelt 6

University Academy 20, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 10

Vashon 49, Carnahan 12

Windsor (Imperial) 18, KC Northeast 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
