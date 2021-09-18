Young’s late pick slams door on Alcorn St. in S. Alabama win

Kareem Walker ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and South Alabama rallied and then held off Alcorn State for 28-21 win on Saturday.

Tre Young intercepted the Braves' Felix Harper in the end zone with 1:55 left to preserve the lead.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Jaguars (3-0) tied it at 14-all on Walker's 13-yard run with 12:12 to left in the third quarter before taking the lead for good on his 35-yard scoring run not even two minutes later.

South Alabama made 28-14 when Bryan Hill ran it from 11 yards to end a 10-play, 71-yard drive that lasted five minutes.

Harper threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Juan Anthony Jr. to reduce the deficit to seven. He finished with 265 yards passing and CJ Bolar caught five passes for 128 yards.

