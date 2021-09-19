Happ expected to start as Cardinals host the Padres

San Diego Padres (76-72, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-13, 7.05 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (9-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -129, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Diego will square off on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 41-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .361.

The Padres are 32-41 in road games. San Diego is slugging .397 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .625.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Justin Miller earned his first victory and Tyler O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Emilio Pagan took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 160 hits and has 88 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 161 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).