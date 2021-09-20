Lyles expected to start as Rangers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (84-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (55-93, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (9-11, 5.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +201, White Sox -243; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Chicago will meet on Sunday.

The Rangers are 33-41 in home games in 2020. Texas has slugged .374 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 35-37 away from home. Chicago has hit 173 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 29, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Rangers won the last meeting 2-1. Drew Anderson earned his first victory and DJ Peters went 1-for-1 with an RBI for Texas. Lance Lynn registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 143 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).