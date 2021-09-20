Pittsburgh to visit Miami Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-92, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (62-86, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-13, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -145, Pirates +125; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins are 38-36 on their home turf. Miami's lineup has 144 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads them with 22 homers.

The Pirates have gone 22-51 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Bryse Wilson earned his third victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-5 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Edward Cabrera took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas is second on the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 86 RBIs and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).