GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan jumps into US Senate race in Ohio

FILE—In this file photo from June 8, 2021, Ohio Senate Finance Chairman Matt Dolan, a Republican from Chagrin Falls, talks about the state's $75 billion budget in Columbus, Ohio. Dolan launched a listening tour Monday to explore a bid for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, casting himself as a pragmatic conservative who can be tough without adopting the vitriolic tone of some of his Trump-aligned rivals. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File) AP

Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan formally entered the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat on Monday, adding a centrist voice more akin to exiting Republican Rob Portman's than to the crowded, Trump-aligned field of GOP hopefuls.

He said Ohioans want jobs, security and problem-solving, “not the political blame game that lacks commonsense solutions.”

Dolan has previously cast himself as a tough but pragmatic politician in the tradition of Portman and the late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn — the latter a bold reference to a Democrat in a state where politics are increasingly polarized.

“After meeting with Republicans, conservative activists and community leaders across Ohio in recent weeks, it’s clear that the focus of the race for U.S. Senate has yet to be about our people, our interests, and our beloved state,” Dolan said in his announcement, promising to change that.

He joins a field that includes former state Republican chair Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, author and venture capitalist JD Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Most are openly vying for former President Donald Trump's attention and endorsement.

In particular, Mandel has adopted Trump's style in his campaign, criticizing immigrants, ethnic groups and Democrats on Twitter, blasting the media as the enemy and condemning COVID-19 vaccine and masking requirements.

Dolan, meanwhile, has said someone once called him the “nicest meanest person" they had met and that he tries not to resort to name-calling.

The 56-year-old, whose family owns the Cleveland Indians, spent weeks on his listening tour ahead of his announcement. He has served as both a state representative and state senator representing Cleveland-area districts.

On social issues, Dolan has supported restrictions on abortion, but he voted against a bill restricting the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat because he believed it would draw an expensive federal court challenge that seemed at the time unwinnable.

“I vote on common-sense, conservative matters that make a difference in people’s lives,” he has said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Dolan also sponsored a package of firearm reforms proposed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine after the deadly 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, challenging those who saw it as assailing Second Amendment rights. Despite initial bipartisan support, the bill stalled.

As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Dolan just finished helping to negotiate the two-year, $75 billion state budget that included a 3% personal income tax cut for Ohioans and enacted a bipartisan school-funding solution that was years in the making.

Dolan also has shared thoughts on the decision to change the Indians' team name after 105 years. He called it an unfortunate consequence of the “culture wars."