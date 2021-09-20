Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dwyer 14, Palm Beach Gardens 7
Estero 19, Mariner 14
Hilliard 13, Lafayette 0
Lake Mary Prep 35, Eastland Christian School 19
North Fort Myers 57, Ida S. Baker 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DeLand vs. Oviedo, ppd. to Oct 11th.
Hagerty vs. Timber Creek, ppd. to Oct 11th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
