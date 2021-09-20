Sports

Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dwyer 14, Palm Beach Gardens 7

Estero 19, Mariner 14

Hilliard 13, Lafayette 0

Lake Mary Prep 35, Eastland Christian School 19

North Fort Myers 57, Ida S. Baker 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DeLand vs. Oviedo, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Hagerty vs. Timber Creek, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

