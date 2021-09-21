Sports

Montgomery expected to start for New York against Texas

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (55-95, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (84-67, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-8, 4.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-6, 3.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -275, Rangers +222; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Yankees Tuesday.

The Yankees are 43-33 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Rangers have gone 22-53 away from home. Texas is slugging .373 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .464.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Chad Green earned his eighth victory and Gary Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. A.J. Alexy registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 154 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

