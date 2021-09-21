Atlanta Braves to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves (78-70, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-102, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Braves -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Atlanta will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-44 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .344.

The Braves have gone 41-34 away from home. Atlanta has hit 221 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 37, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 11-4. Jacob Webb earned his fifth victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs for Atlanta. Humberto Mejia registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 126 hits and has 47 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 69 extra base hits and 95 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).