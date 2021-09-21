Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alma def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Auburn def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Hitchcock County def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 25-10
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Archbishop Bergan
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Lutheran
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Boyd County Triangular=
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-10
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-9, 17-25, 25-19
CWC Triangular=
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14
Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18
Hastings Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-14
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23
Malcolm Triangular=
Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-3, 25-5
Palmer Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-3, 25-11
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-9
Paxton Invitational=
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Ord def. Central City, 25-12, 25-21
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-4
Wakefield Triangular=
Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11
Weeping Water Triangular=
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments