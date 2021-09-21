Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Bagley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Annandale def. Albany, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

BOLD def. Benson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Barnesville def. Underwood, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13

Barnum def. Carlton, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 23-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10, 15-7

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Sleepy Eye, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Burnsville def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25

Byron def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15

Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Wabasso, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9

Chanhassen def. Orono, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Cloquet def. Virginia, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

Dassel-Cokato def. Foley, 25-20, 25-15, 27-25

Delano def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 29-27, 23-25, 25-9, 15-25, 17-15

Eagan def. Lakeville North, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Eden Prairie def. Buffalo, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21

Ely def. International Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Faribault def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

Fertile-Beltrami def. Park Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Fillmore Central def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 15-13

Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Fosston def. Roseau, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17

Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 19-25, 25-15, 26-24, 28-26

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 28-26, 25-13

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6

Hutchinson def. Becker, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20

Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-23, 25-8

Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-12, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13

Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

Lake City def. St. Charles, 25-18, 27-25, 25-14

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19

Lake Park-Audubon def. Climax, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 26-24

Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-4, 25-7, 25-13

Litchfield def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23

Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21

Maple Lake def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19

Marshall def. Worthington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-8

McGregor def. Northland, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Mesabi East def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Moorhead def. Sheyenne, N.D., 3-2

Morris/Benson Area Co-op def. Minnewaska, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-11, 25-4

New Prague def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

New Ulm Cathedral def. Mankato Loyola, 25-8, 25-23, 25-9

North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-9, 25-14, 25-7

Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Osakis def. Swanville, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16

Owatonna def. Mankato East, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-21, 25-20, 25-9

Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-22, 29-27, 25-13

Pequot Lakes def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

Perham def. Park Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Pierz def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

Proctor def. Duluth East, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12

Providence Academy def. Breck, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 25-15, 16-14

Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21

Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19

Rochester Mayo def. Mankato West, 3-1

Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19

Rocori def. St. Cloud Apollo, 3-0

Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20

Rush City def. Pine City, 3-1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9

Shakopee def. Eastview, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25

Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

Springfield def. Redwood Valley, 3-1

St. Anthony def. Richfield, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17

St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

St. Peter def. Waseca, 3-0

Staples-Motley def. Little Falls, 3-1

Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

Thief River Falls def. Red Lake Falls, 3-0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Triton def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14

Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0

Visitation def. Columbia Heights, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9

Wayzata def. Edina, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

West Central def. Ortonville, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Adrian, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Woodbury def. Mounds View, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Yellow Medicine East def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cannon Falls, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

September 21, 2021 9:38 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service