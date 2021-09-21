Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Bagley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Annandale def. Albany, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
BOLD def. Benson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Barnesville def. Underwood, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Barnum def. Carlton, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20
Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 23-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10, 15-7
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Sleepy Eye, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12
Burnsville def. Lakeville South, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25
Byron def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15
Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13
Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Wabasso, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
Chanhassen def. Orono, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13
Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Cloquet def. Virginia, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
Dassel-Cokato def. Foley, 25-20, 25-15, 27-25
Delano def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 29-27, 23-25, 25-9, 15-25, 17-15
Eagan def. Lakeville North, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Eden Prairie def. Buffalo, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21
Ely def. International Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Faribault def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
Fertile-Beltrami def. Park Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Fillmore Central def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 15-13
Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Fosston def. Roseau, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17
Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 19-25, 25-15, 26-24, 28-26
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 28-26, 25-13
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6
Hutchinson def. Becker, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20
Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-23, 25-8
Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-12, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13
Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17
Lake City def. St. Charles, 25-18, 27-25, 25-14
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
Lake Park-Audubon def. Climax, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 26-24
Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-4, 25-7, 25-13
Litchfield def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23
Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
Maple Lake def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19
Marshall def. Worthington, 25-20, 25-15, 25-8
McGregor def. Northland, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17
Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Mesabi East def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Moorhead def. Sheyenne, N.D., 3-2
Morris/Benson Area Co-op def. Minnewaska, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-11, 25-4
New Prague def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
New Ulm Cathedral def. Mankato Loyola, 25-8, 25-23, 25-9
North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-9, 25-14, 25-7
Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-6, 25-17, 25-16
Owatonna def. Mankato East, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-21, 25-20, 25-9
Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-22, 29-27, 25-13
Pequot Lakes def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
Perham def. Park Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Pierz def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
Proctor def. Duluth East, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12
Providence Academy def. Breck, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 25-15, 16-14
Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-8, 25-21
Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Rochester Mayo def. Mankato West, 3-1
Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19
Rocori def. St. Cloud Apollo, 3-0
Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20
Rush City def. Pine City, 3-1
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-15, 25-9
Shakopee def. Eastview, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25
Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
Springfield def. Redwood Valley, 3-1
St. Anthony def. Richfield, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17
St. Michael-Albertville def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9
St. Peter def. Waseca, 3-0
Staples-Motley def. Little Falls, 3-1
Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
Thief River Falls def. Red Lake Falls, 3-0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Triton def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-7, 25-11, 25-14
Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0
Visitation def. Columbia Heights, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9
Wayzata def. Edina, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19
West Central def. Ortonville, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Adrian, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Woodbury def. Mounds View, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Yellow Medicine East def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cannon Falls, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
