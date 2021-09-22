Sale scheduled to start for Boston against New York

New York Mets (73-78, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (87-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -175, Mets +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 48-29 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 203 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 34, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Mets are 29-45 on the road. New York has a collective .239 this season, led by Javier Baez with an average of .264.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Brasier notched his first victory and Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Marcus Stroman took his 13th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .532.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 135 hits and has 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).