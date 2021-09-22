Kelly scheduled to start for Arizona against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (79-70, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-103, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-10, 4.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +165, Braves -193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-45 on their home turf. Arizona has a collective batting average of .235 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .268.

The Braves are 42-34 on the road. Atlanta is slugging .434 as a unit. Austin Riley leads the team with a slugging percentage of .525.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Drew Smyly notched his 10th victory and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Luke Weaver took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 45 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Albies leads the Braves with 70 extra base hits and 97 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).