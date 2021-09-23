New York City FC hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (7-11-6) vs. New York City FC (11-8-6)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -195, New York +475, Draw +334; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-3-0 in home games. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: None listed.

New York: Aaron Long (injured).