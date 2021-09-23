Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Creekside 35, Chiles 21

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 26, Duval Charter 23

Gibbs 40, Seminole 14

Immaculata-La Salle 35, St. Brendan 0

Palm Harbor University 27, Countryside 10

St. Petersburg 35, Dunedin 28

Wildwood 49, Port Orange Atlantic 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

September 23, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service