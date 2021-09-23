Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Creekside 35, Chiles 21
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 26, Duval Charter 23
Gibbs 40, Seminole 14
Immaculata-La Salle 35, St. Brendan 0
Palm Harbor University 27, Countryside 10
St. Petersburg 35, Dunedin 28
Wildwood 49, Port Orange Atlantic 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments