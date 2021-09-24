Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28

Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28

Leyton 56, Morrill 14

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10

Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Summerland 34

Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21

Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29

Pleasanton 38, Sandhills Valley 32

Sterling 57, Deshler 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

