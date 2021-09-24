Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dover 34, Cape Henlopen 21

Mt. Pleasant 42, Alexis I. duPont 0

Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

