Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0
Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0
Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
CBS is only showing a single game. How you can watch the Raiders and Dolphins.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments