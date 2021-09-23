Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Brandon

The Associated Press

Ice 5, Wheat Kings 4

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Bruce 2 (Muir, Streule) 4:33.

2. Brandon, Ritchie 1 (Hoffrogge, Bennett) 5:13.

3. Winnipeg, Benson 1 (Geekie, Bohm) 11:51 (pp).

4. Brandon, Ritchie 2 (Roersma, Trembecky) 13:18.

Penalties — Salame Bdn (tripping) 7:38; Zimmer Bdn (hooking) 10:23; Young Wpg (slashing) 18:23.

Second Period

5. Brandon, Ginnell 1 (Hammett, Zimmer) 1:16.

6. Winnipeg, Geekie 3 (Smallwood, McMaster) 10:24.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

7. Brandon, Danielson 1 (Zimmer, Ginnell) 16:01.

Penalties — Dube Bdn (tripping) 6:56.

Third Period

8. Winnipeg, Swan 1 (Oiring) 7:21.

9. Winnipeg, Prosofsky 1 (Streule, Swan) 7:53.

Penalties — Geekie Wpg (tripping) 4:47; Benson Wpg (slashing) 14:22.

Shots on goal by

Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Brandon: Jones (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-3; Brandon: 0-3.

Referees — Ben Croker, Karlin Krieger. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Logan Young.

Attendance — 00 at Brandon.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:26 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:26 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service