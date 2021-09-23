Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Brandon
Ice 5, Wheat Kings 4
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Bruce 2 (Muir, Streule) 4:33.
2. Brandon, Ritchie 1 (Hoffrogge, Bennett) 5:13.
3. Winnipeg, Benson 1 (Geekie, Bohm) 11:51 (pp).
4. Brandon, Ritchie 2 (Roersma, Trembecky) 13:18.
Penalties — Salame Bdn (tripping) 7:38; Zimmer Bdn (hooking) 10:23; Young Wpg (slashing) 18:23.
Second Period
5. Brandon, Ginnell 1 (Hammett, Zimmer) 1:16.
6. Winnipeg, Geekie 3 (Smallwood, McMaster) 10:24.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
7. Brandon, Danielson 1 (Zimmer, Ginnell) 16:01.
Penalties — Dube Bdn (tripping) 6:56.
Third Period
8. Winnipeg, Swan 1 (Oiring) 7:21.
9. Winnipeg, Prosofsky 1 (Streule, Swan) 7:53.
Penalties — Geekie Wpg (tripping) 4:47; Benson Wpg (slashing) 14:22.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Brandon: Jones (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-3; Brandon: 0-3.
Referees — Ben Croker, Karlin Krieger. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Logan Young.
Attendance — 00 at Brandon.
Comments