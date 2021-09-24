Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Puyallup 3
Kamiak 56, Cascade (Everett) 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Puyallup 3
Kamiak 56, Cascade (Everett) 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
What’s your call on the final score?KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments