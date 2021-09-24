Sports

Bottas fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix

The Associated Press

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his cars during the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, with the Olympic Park and the Black Sea in the background, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Russian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
SOCHI, Russia

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas' best time of 1 minute, 34.427 seconds was .211 faster than Hamilton. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was .016 further back in third.

Charles Leclerc placed fourth for Ferrari and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was ninth.

Both Friday sessions are expected to be dry, with heavy rain predicted for qualifying on Saturday and rain considered likely for Sunday's race.

Verstappen will have a three-place grid penalty for the race because of his role in a crash with Hamilton at the last race in Italy.

