Friday’s Scores

Adams Central 48, S. Adams 7
Andrean 31, Hobart 28
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14
Blackford 36, Elwood 28
Bloomington North 69, New Albany 45
Bloomington South 35, Southport 13
Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6
Bremen 21, Glenn 7
Brownstown 48, Seymour 13
Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0
Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0
Cascade 9, N. Putnam 6
Castle 53, Ev. Reitz 21
Caston 26, N. White 10
Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0
Centerville 49, Northeastern 0
Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14
Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0
Chesterton 27, Portage 0
Churubusco 47, Fremont 0
Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14
Columbus North 24, Terre Haute North 0
Concord 38, Mishawaka 24
Covington 54, S. Newton 21
Culver Academy 42, N. Judson 21
Danville 43, Southmont 0
DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49
Decatur Central 34, Plainfield 14
Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21
Delta 48, New Castle 12
E. Central 42, S. Dearborn 7
Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20
Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24
Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6
Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7
Eminence, Ky. 59, Switzerland Co. 14
Ev. Harrison 39, Vincennes 13
Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. North 14
Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Bosse 8
Fairfield 26, Angola 14
Fishers 35, Avon 25
Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22
Franklin Co. 22, Greensburg 18
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6
Gary West 56, W. Central 14
Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 3
Greencastle 42, Brown Co. 20
Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21
Hamilton Hts. 26, Twin Lakes 17
Hamilton Southeastern 41, Zionsville 21
Hanover Central 77, Boone Grove 0
Heritage 42, Tri-County 6
Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 27
Highland 28, Munster 0
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7
Indian Creek 27, Edgewood 15
Indpls Attucks 22, Phalen 20, OT
Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0
Indpls Chatard 33, Guerin Catholic 10
Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20
Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10
Indpls Shortridge 35, Southside Home School 22
Indpls Tech 34, McCutcheon 28
Indpls Tindley 41, Purdue Polytechnic 6
Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7
Jeffersonville 29, Silver Creek 23, OT
Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 8
Knightstown 21, Cambridge City 14
LaVille 7, Knox 6
Lafayette Catholic 35, Rensselaer 0
Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0
Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7
Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15
Lawrence North 26, Indpls Ben Davis 24
Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13
Lebanon 28, Tri-West 21
Leo 59, Bellmont 14
Linton 47, N. Daviess 0
Logansport 65, Richmond 24
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7
Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7
Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 20
Madison 21, Mitchell 0
Manchester 33, Southwood 22
Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21
Merrillville 54, LaPorte 19
Michigan City 49, Lake Central 13
Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21
Monroe Central 55, Wes-Del 0
Monrovia 42, Beech Grove 26
Mooresville 45, Franklin 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13, Boonville 12
N. Central (Farmersburg) 28, Indpls Park Tudor 20
N. Decatur 28, Rushville 7
N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6
N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0
N. Newton 22, Frontier 6
N. Posey 23, Tecumseh 18
N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0
New Haven 21, Columbia City 0
New Palestine 42, Greenfield 22
New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0
NorthWood 42, Northridge 8
Northfield 41, Wabash 13
Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14
Norwell 17, E. Noble 0
Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0
Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0
Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16
Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0
Perry Central 54, Clarksville 26
Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20
Pioneer 26, Triton 6
Princeton 40, Washington 24
River Forest 61, Hammond Noll 0
Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Lake Station 14
S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6
S. Spencer 13, Forest Park 7
Salem 48, Corydon 0
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16
Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0
Sheridan 66, Taylor 6
Simon Kenton, Ky. 56, Connersville 20
Southridge 49, Tell City 17
Speedway 47, Edinburgh 6
Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0
Tipton 42, Northwestern 0
Tri 35, Winchester 34
Triton Central 23, Indpls Ritter 0
Union City 42, S. Decatur 13
Valparaiso 56, Crown Point 14
W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16
W. Noble 20, Garrett 19
W. Washington 44, Rock Creek Academy 0
Warren Central 30, Indpls Pike 13
Warsaw 42, Goshen 0
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19
Western 43, Cass 14
Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6
Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21
Wheeler 35, Whiting 0
Winamac 28, Culver 0
Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7
Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peru vs. Rochester, ccd.
Springs Valley vs. Crawford Co., ccd.
