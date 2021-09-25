Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arkadelphia 42, Nashville 14

Ashdown 43, Harmony Grove 23

Beebe 49, Junction City 12

Benton 49, Russellville 10

Bentonville 41, Har-Ber 21

Bigelow 52, Magazine 14

Booneville 49, Two Rivers 6

Briarcrest, Tenn. 42, Harding Academy 27

Brinkley 38, Cedar Ridge 0

Bryant 35, FS Northside 17

Camden Fairview 38, HS Lakeside 33

Cedarville 38, Lavaca 36

Centerpoint 52, Fouke 14

Charleston 51, Greenland 0

Clarendon 33, Fordyce 21

Clinton 50, Cent Ark Christian 20

Conway 62, LR Southwest 0

Dierks 41, Magnet Cove 26

Elkins 42, Gravette 38

Farmington 36, Harrison 35

Fayetteville 42, Bentonville West 20

Glen Rose 46, Jessieville 24

Greenbrier 48, Morrilton 13

Greene Co. Tech 42, Forrest City 8

Gurdon 49, Foreman 12

Hackett 68, Lincoln 47

Hector 13, Yellville-Summit 0

LR Christian 16, Maumelle 10

Lake Hamilton 36, Mountain Home 7

Lamar 30, Pottsville 28

Magnolia 53, Texarkana 24

Marion 33, West Memphis 3

Marshall 64, Subiaco Academy 34

Marvell Academy 36, North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 26

McGehee 42, Drew Central 0

Mena 47, Waldron 14

Midland 60, Decatur 12

Mount Ida 42, Mineral Springs 0

Mountain View 34, Poyen 14

North Little Rock 35, LR Central 6

Osceola def. Corning, forfeit

Ozark 42, Dardanelle 7

Paris 48, Mayflower 7

Perryville 48, Danville 12

Prairie Grove 36, Green Forest 6

Prescott 2, Horatio 0

Pulaski Academy 64, Watson Chapel 8

Pulaski Robinson 48, Fountain Lake 25

Quitman 52, Conway Christian 8

Rector 52, Marianna Lee 6

Rison 46, Barton 30

Rivercrest 61, Pocahontas 41

Rogers 47, FS Southside 14

Shiloh Christian 49, Berryville 0

Springdale 31, Rogers Heritage 20

Star City 10, Monticello 0

Stuttgart 21, Southside Batesville 18

Sylvan Hills 35, Pine Bluff 30

Trumann 20, Jonesboro Westside 17

Valley View 35, Paragould 6

Van Buren 34, Siloam Springs 33

Vilonia 49, Clarksville 7

Wynne 38, Brookland 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

