Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 42, Nashville 14
Ashdown 43, Harmony Grove 23
Beebe 49, Junction City 12
Benton 49, Russellville 10
Bentonville 41, Har-Ber 21
Bigelow 52, Magazine 14
Booneville 49, Two Rivers 6
Briarcrest, Tenn. 42, Harding Academy 27
Brinkley 38, Cedar Ridge 0
Bryant 35, FS Northside 17
Camden Fairview 38, HS Lakeside 33
Cedarville 38, Lavaca 36
Centerpoint 52, Fouke 14
Charleston 51, Greenland 0
Clarendon 33, Fordyce 21
Clinton 50, Cent Ark Christian 20
Conway 62, LR Southwest 0
Dierks 41, Magnet Cove 26
Elkins 42, Gravette 38
Farmington 36, Harrison 35
Fayetteville 42, Bentonville West 20
Glen Rose 46, Jessieville 24
Greenbrier 48, Morrilton 13
Greene Co. Tech 42, Forrest City 8
Gurdon 49, Foreman 12
Hackett 68, Lincoln 47
Hector 13, Yellville-Summit 0
LR Christian 16, Maumelle 10
Lake Hamilton 36, Mountain Home 7
Lamar 30, Pottsville 28
Magnolia 53, Texarkana 24
Marion 33, West Memphis 3
Marshall 64, Subiaco Academy 34
Marvell Academy 36, North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 26
McGehee 42, Drew Central 0
Mena 47, Waldron 14
Midland 60, Decatur 12
Mount Ida 42, Mineral Springs 0
Mountain View 34, Poyen 14
North Little Rock 35, LR Central 6
Osceola def. Corning, forfeit
Ozark 42, Dardanelle 7
Paris 48, Mayflower 7
Perryville 48, Danville 12
Prairie Grove 36, Green Forest 6
Prescott 2, Horatio 0
Pulaski Academy 64, Watson Chapel 8
Pulaski Robinson 48, Fountain Lake 25
Quitman 52, Conway Christian 8
Rector 52, Marianna Lee 6
Rison 46, Barton 30
Rivercrest 61, Pocahontas 41
Rogers 47, FS Southside 14
Shiloh Christian 49, Berryville 0
Springdale 31, Rogers Heritage 20
Star City 10, Monticello 0
Stuttgart 21, Southside Batesville 18
Sylvan Hills 35, Pine Bluff 30
Trumann 20, Jonesboro Westside 17
Valley View 35, Paragould 6
Van Buren 34, Siloam Springs 33
Vilonia 49, Clarksville 7
Wynne 38, Brookland 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
