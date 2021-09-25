Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 52, Nodaway Valley 6
Algona 28, North Polk, Alleman 27
Ames 27, Sioux City, North 14
Ankeny Centennial 30, Sioux City, East 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 41, South Hardin 35
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16
Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0
Benton Community 20, Mount Vernon 13
Bettendorf 45, Davenport, Central 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62, Carroll 6
Burlington 55, Clinton 13
CAM, Anita 58, Audubon 42
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Colfax-Mingo 37, Ogden 34
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Knoxville 0
Denver 37, Central Springs 0
Des Moines Christian 40, Red Oak 13
Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Davenport, West 0
Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12
Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Emmetsburg 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37, Bedford 30
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, East Mills 48
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0
Glenwood 42, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Greene County 41, Clarinda 0
Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3
Harris-Lake Park 19, Bishop Garrigan 2
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Alta-Aurelia 22
IKM-Manning 16, Tri-Center, Neola 6
Indianola 63, Perry 0
Interstate 35,Truro 26, Panorama, Panora 20
Iowa City High 56, Iowa City West 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 38, West Monona 13
LeMars 36, Storm Lake 14
Lenox 38, Stanton 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Logan-Magnolia 47, Missouri Valley 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Murray 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 8
Nashua-Plainfield 38, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Nevada 56, Gilbert 14
New Hampton 30, Crestwood, Cresco 14
Newell-Fonda 41, Kingsley-Pierson 34
North Butler, Greene 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28, Northwood-Kensett 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
North Scott, Eldridge 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
North Tama, Traer 39, Saint Ansgar 29
Northeast, Goose Lake 38, Tipton 6
OA-BCIG 28, Spirit Lake 21
Pella 24, Newton 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids def. Ottumwa, forfeit
Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 7
Riceville 47, Rockford 14
Ridge View 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Sioux Center 9
Sigourney-Keota 20, Pella Christian 13
South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12
South O'Brien, Paullina 28, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Southeast Polk 49, Waterloo, West 7
Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6
Treynor 34, East Sac County 7
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28, Janesville 22
Underwood 70, MVAO-CO-U 6
Unity Christian 35, Okoboji, Milford 0
Urbandale 49, Des Moines, East 7
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 12
Van Meter 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
WACO, Wayland 7, New London 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Hudson 3
Webster City 41, Fort Dodge 14
West Branch 24, Mediapolis 21
West Central, Maynard 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
West Hancock, Britt 42, North Union 7
West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6
West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
West Sioux 41, Western Christian 27
Williamsburg 48, Centerville 3
Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22
Woodward-Granger 34, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.
___
