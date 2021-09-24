Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Absarokee 61, Ennis 16
Bainville 54, Jordan 19
Belt 60, Cascade 12
Big Sandy 56, Heart Butte 6
Big Timber 25, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 19, OT
Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6
Billings Central 54, Livingston 0
Billings West 48, Belgrade 3
Bridger 44, Broadview-Lavina 19
Broadus 47, Poplar 8
Browning 34, Ronan 32
Butte 24, Missoula Big Sky 0
Charlo 60, Plains 0
Chinook 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 14
Columbus 26, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
Custer-Hysham 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 6
Dillon 27, Frenchtown 21
Fairfield 59, Conrad 12
Fairview 56, Mon-Dak 25
Flint Creek 56, Victor 6
Florence 44, Anaconda 3
Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6
Great Falls 27, Gallatin 22
Great Falls Russell 36, Billings Senior 12
Hamilton 49, Stevensville 12
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2
Joliet 42, Twin Bridges 6
Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7
Laurel 42, Hardin 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 37, Sidney 7
Malta 54, Wolf Point 20
Miles City 40, Havre 0
Missoula Loyola 10, Eureka 6
Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena 6
Plentywood 58, Forsyth 6
Polson 49, Libby 14
Red Lodge 14, Baker 8
Richey-Lambert 49, Savage 0
Shelby 58, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Shields Valley 38, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 14
Thompson Falls 62, Seeley-Swan 6
Townsend 35, Three Forks 0
Whitefish 44, East Helena 8
