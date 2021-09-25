Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Reds

Washington Nationals (64-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -147, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 41-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .427 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 29-47 away from home. Washington's lineup has 177 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads them with 29 homers.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-7. Art Warren earned his third victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Mason Thompson registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 33 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 5-5, .295 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).