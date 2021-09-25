Skubal expected to start as Tigers host the Royals

Kansas City Royals (70-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-79, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -129, Royals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 41-37 in home games in 2020. Detroit's lineup has 174 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads them with 23 homers.

The Royals have gone 34-44 away from home. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .366.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-1. Domingo Tapia earned his fourth victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Kansas City. Alex Lange took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 161 hits and has 78 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 46 home runs and is slugging .543.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).