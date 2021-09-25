Alcantara expected to start for the Marlins against Rays

Miami Marlins (64-89, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (95-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-13, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -204, Marlins +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Miami will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 50-29 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay is slugging .424 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 24-51 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .423 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-0. Ryan Yarbrough notched his ninth victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Edward Cabrera took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and is batting .234.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .392.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).