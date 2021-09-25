Gant scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (85-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-85, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (12-6, 2.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 238 strikeouts) Twins: John Gant (5-9, 3.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +165, Blue Jays -195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 36-40 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .423 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .603.

The Blue Jays are 42-38 on the road. Toronto is slugging .461 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .609.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-1. Bailey Ober earned his third victory and Buxton went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Jose Berrios registered his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 91 RBIs and is batting .270.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 183 hits and is batting .319.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Max Kepler: (illlness), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (finger), Cavan Biggio: (back).