A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A

Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Milan, at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP) AP

Like grandfather, like father, like son.

There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.

Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo — against Atalanta in 2008 — and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.

Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.

Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.

Milan moved top of the league, a point ahead of Napoli, which plays Cagliari on Sunday.

Defending champion Inter Milan is two points behind its city rival after it was held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in a highly entertaining match that saw 43 shots on goal and a late penalty miss by the Nerazzurri.

Genoa hosts Hellas Verona later Saturday in its first game since being sold to new American owners.

It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.

Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leão’s curled effort came off the post.

It appeared as if Spezia had snatched a point when Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali deflected in Verde’s effort but once again Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli’s substitutions paid off as Díaz — who had only been on the field for five minutes — steered in the winner after a great move by Alexis Saelemaekers.

LATE DRAMA

Ruslan Malinovskyi scored one goal for Atalanta, set up the other and also hit the post as Inter struggled to deal with the Ukraine midfielder.

Inter had scored 18 goals in its first five matches and it opened the scoring again in the fifth minute when Lautaro Martínez volleyed Nicolò Barella’s cross into the top right corner.

Malinovskyi leveled on the half hour when he curled a swerving effort into the far side of the net. He almost doubled his tally eight minutes later with another rocket which Samir Handanović could only parry and Rafael Tolói swept home the rebound.

Malinovskyi went close early in the second half but his free kick came off the inside of the right post.

And Inter leveled in the 71st when Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso parried Federico Dimarco’s effort into the path of Edin Džeko, who tapped it in at the back post.

Inter was given a golden chance to win the match four minutes from time when it was awarded a penalty for a handball by Atalanta defender Merih Demiral but Dimarco fired the spot kick onto the bar.

Roberto Piccoli thought he had won the match for Atalanta two minutes later, but after a video review and a lengthy wait, it was ruled out as the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.