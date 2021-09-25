Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0
FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14
Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7
Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20
Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35
Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
