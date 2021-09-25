Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0

FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14

Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7

Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20

Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35

Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

