Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Freeport 27, Lisbon 13
Hermon 19, Nokomis Regional 12
Kennebunk 48, Deering 6
Lewiston 27, Mt. Blue 0
Oak Hill 22, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 14
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 19, Bonny Eagle 6
Sanford 32, Biddeford 14
Telstar Regional 14, Maranacook Community 12
Wells 11, Fryeburg Academy 8
Windham 51, Brewer 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
