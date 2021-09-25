Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Freeport 27, Lisbon 13

Hermon 19, Nokomis Regional 12

Kennebunk 48, Deering 6

Lewiston 27, Mt. Blue 0

Oak Hill 22, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 14

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 19, Bonny Eagle 6

Sanford 32, Biddeford 14

Telstar Regional 14, Maranacook Community 12

Wells 11, Fryeburg Academy 8

Windham 51, Brewer 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

