McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox
Chicago White Sox (87-68, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (76-78, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 3.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +147, White Sox -169; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will play on Sunday.
The Indians are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .350.
The White Sox are 38-41 on the road. Chicago has hit 179 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 29, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
The Indians won the last meeting 6-0. Eli Morgan earned his fourth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Lance Lynn registered his sixth loss for Chicago.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .552.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .483.
LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).
White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).
