Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-23

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-12, 25-23

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10

Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

College View Triangular=

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22

College View Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-14, 25-20

Stuart Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-9

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-12

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-20, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

News

Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion

September 27, 2021 8:36 PM

Sports

Hometown win: Nakashima edges Fognini in 3 at San Diego Open

September 27, 2021 8:36 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service