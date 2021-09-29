Sports
Garcia expected to start for the Astros against the Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (97-60, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (92-65, first in the AL West)
Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Rays +105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.
The Astros are 48-28 on their home turf. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .336 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .381.
The Rays are 45-31 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .272.
The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Phil Maton notched his fifth victory and Alex Bregman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Josh Fleming registered his seventh loss for Tampa Bay.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 101 RBIs and is batting .278.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .496.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).
Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Adam Conley: (covid-19), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (back).
Comments