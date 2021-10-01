Sports

Marlins rookie Sánchez leaves with right hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II AP
NEW YORK

Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night's game against the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half, and the Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Jones, Harris Jr. could return to Chargers’ lineup this week

October 01, 2021 5:03 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service